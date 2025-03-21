MLB analyst identifies major contrast in Tommy Edman’s approach with Dodgers vs Cardinals

LA Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman started the 2025 MLB season strong, recording the first home run of the season in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old was traded to L.A. in July last year and played an important role in their World Series win in October.

Since his move to the Dodgers, Edman's numbers have improved significantly and one MLB analyst has identified a major change in his approach. MLB Network's Alex Avila points out that Edman has started making more of an effort to pull the ball from the right. Avila believes that this has resulted in his improved slugging numbers, saying:

"Since he's gotten traded over to L.A., he's started going off on a run, especially in the playoffs and especially from the right side. Really hitting for a lot more slug, a lot more power on that side ... Back in 2023 with St. Louis, he's always been a good hitter, a really good player. And from the left side specifically."

"But I just wanted to see was he pulling the ball as much. And sure enough in '22 and '23, around 39% of the time he was pulling the ball from the right side. And all of the sudden he gets traded to the Dodgers and it's seems like he's making more of a consious effort to do that because he's got power.

"Since he's been traded, he's been pulling the ball a little more than 45% of the time to get the ball in the air ... We're seeing him tap into his power a little bit from the right side."

In Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, Edman recorded just one hit, an RBI single for the Dodgers. In Game 2, Edman struck the first home run of the season to give them a 3-0 lead.

MLB analyst heaps praise on Tommy Edman after strong start to the 2025 MLB season

After signing a five-year, $74 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason, Tommy Edman lived up to his contract in the first series of the new season. Analyst Dan Plesac said:

"There are just certain guys that are winning players and he's one of those winning players. You can play him in multiple positions, there isn't a situation that he can't handle."

After starting their title defense season with a sweep in the Tokyo Series, the Dodgers return for their home season opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

