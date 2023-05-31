Jose Altuve has marked his return to the MLB in a strong fashion. In this light, former player Mark DeRosa accepted that he considered the Venezuelan to be on the short list of players who can be considered the greatest second basemen of all time.

Jose Altuve has been an integral part of the Astros' batting line-up for the past 12 seasons. Effectively, he has become one of the best second basemen in the game.

His presence at the plate is undoubtedly incredible and Altuve is one of baseball's best leadoff hitters, with a career average of .307 and almost 2,000 hits.

The 33-year-old veteran missed the early part of the season as he had to undergo surgery because of getting hit on the right hand during the World Baseball Classic by USA's Daniel Bard.

Since returning on the 19th of May, Altuve has already put up strong stats, averaging .324 with 6 RBIs and 11 hits.

While discussing the likelihood of Jose Altuve entering the Hall of Fame on 'The Showdown', Mark DeRosa said that he saw Altuve as one of the names on baseball's elite list of greatest second basemen.

"I think he is. I think when I think of the greatest second basemen of all time, I think he is on a short list," DeRosa said.

Altuve is on “the short list” of the best second basemen ever in DeRosa’s eyes Mark DeRosa says that Jose Altuve is a Hall of Famer Altuve is on “the short list” of the best second basemen ever in DeRosa’s eyes https://t.co/UywGwYEh8B

Injuries the only hurdle in Jose Altuve's Hall of Fame chances

Jose Altuve has quite a history of injuries. The injury to his right hand is the latest addition to a list of persistent knee and hamstring injuries the Astros' second baseman has faced in the past.

Minnesota Twins v Houston Astros

In 2018, he suffered a right knee injury that put him on the shelf for two months. He completed the season however as the Astros' designated hitter. In 2019, he suffered a major hamstring pull that forced him out for another month.

Injuries are certain to plague Altuve's future as he approaches the end of his career. However, it seems that regardless of what upcoming seasons bring for the Venezuelan, he has a definite shot at a HOF induction already.

