Aaron Judge's rich vein of form is a gift that keeps on giving. The New York Yankees captain put up a near-perfect performance both offensively and in defense as his team rebounded from a series-opening loss to win 6-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers away on the road. MLB analyst Jon Heyman heaped immense praise on the 31-year-old after the game.

Judge was instrumental in leading off the sixth innings for the Yankees with his short but crisp dinger into left field. The line drive traveled just 360 feet but left the bat at a speed of 113.7 mph off an 82 mph slider by Dodgers' Shelby Miller. David Peralta, the outfielder in left field, had no chance to steal the play.

If his offensive prowess wasn't enough, Judge also caught in arguably one of the best defensive plays in the Yankees outfield so far in the bottom of the eighth innings. J.D Martinez batting for LA, struck a line drive towards the right on a 2-2 pitch. Running towards the fence, Judge caught the ball as he bolted upon the door to the visiting bullpen at the stadium, but completed the catch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB analyst Heyman took to Twitter and claimed that there was no doubt in his mind that the Yankees leader was heading to win his second straight American League Most Valuable Player award.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Judge is the MVP. Case closed. Judge is the MVP. Case closed.

"Judge is the MVP. Case closed," Jon Heyman via Twitter.

Aaron Judge led New York Yankees scripting a comeback of sorts

Aaron Judge during his last match

Captain Aaron Judge's continuous MVP-caliber performances have put the Yanks in a strong position in the AL East standings. They are six games behind the leaders Tampa Bay Rays in a division where all five teams are well above the .500 PCT cutoff.

The Bronx Bombers are also just one win away from attaining a better record than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were runaway leaders at the top of the National League West standings at one point. They are currently 35-24 with a .593 PCT while the Yanks are at .583.

Poll : 0 votes