MLB analyst Jeff Passan recently expressed his frustration with Mets fans, saying:

"Mets fans, I love them, but they’re just the worst." - Jeff Passan expressed.

Passan explained that he has received numerous messages and phone calls from Mets fans during the team's losing streak, which began during their game against the San Francisco Giants and is ongoing with the Washington Nationals.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets steals second base in the eighth inning ahead of the throw to CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After a three-game skid by the Milwaukee Brewers in early April this year, shortstop Francisco Lindor was still convinced that the Mets have it in them to keep the upper hand in the upcoming games. Mets fans, however, were not convinced.

Passan believes that Mets fans have been unfairly critical of the team, making it seem like they are not capable of anything and have given up all hope.

“Mets fans, they take every game like it’s the end of the world,” Passan said. “And I love them for it. And I loathe them for it.”

The New York Mets recover to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8

Washington Nationals v Mets

Fortunately, the Mets recently broke their four-game losing streak, which was their longest losing streak since the five-game skid on September 16-21, 2021, with a 9-8 victory over the Nationals, which included an RBI triple from Jeff McNeil.

New York Mets v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 30: Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets looks on prior to a game against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Additionally, Mets fans have reason to be hopeful, as pitcher Justin Verlander is set to make his debut on May 3 after recovering from an injury. He will play against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

