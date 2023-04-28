MLB analyst Jeff Passan recently expressed his frustration with Mets fans, saying:
"Mets fans, I love them, but they’re just the worst." - Jeff Passan expressed.
Passan explained that he has received numerous messages and phone calls from Mets fans during the team's losing streak, which began during their game against the San Francisco Giants and is ongoing with the Washington Nationals.
After a three-game skid by the Milwaukee Brewers in early April this year, shortstop Francisco Lindor was still convinced that the Mets have it in them to keep the upper hand in the upcoming games. Mets fans, however, were not convinced.
Passan believes that Mets fans have been unfairly critical of the team, making it seem like they are not capable of anything and have given up all hope.
“Mets fans, they take every game like it’s the end of the world,” Passan said. “And I love them for it. And I loathe them for it.”
He expressed both love and frustration for Mets fans, noting that they take each game very seriously.
The New York Mets recover to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8
Fortunately, the Mets recently broke their four-game losing streak, which was their longest losing streak since the five-game skid on September 16-21, 2021, with a 9-8 victory over the Nationals, which included an RBI triple from Jeff McNeil.
Additionally, Mets fans have reason to be hopeful, as pitcher Justin Verlander is set to make his debut on May 3 after recovering from an injury. He will play against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.