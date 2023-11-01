Over the course of the 2023 postseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks have shown an unrelenting ability to battle their way back. However, after a heartbreaking Game 4 loss to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, the Snakes truly are cornered.

The D-Backs will play their third elimination game of 2023 on Wednesday. While their showing in Game 4 was ultimately not enough, many onlookers feel as though the Snakes' played like a team that is far from out of the series.

Taking to the airwaves on MLB Network Radio, former pitcher Jensen Lewis used his platform to extoll the virtues of the Diamondbacks Game 4 performance. According to Lewis, the Snakes are far from out of the series, claiming, "If I'm Arizona, I'm encouraged... [because of] the way they finished that game."

"Despite the loss last night, the @DBacks showed signs of life in their comeback attempt, but ultimately fell short in Game 4. @JLEWFIFTY was encouraged by how Arizona fought back and doesn't think they're dead just yet." - MLB Network Radio

The D-Backs met up with the Texas Rangers in Game 4, looking to pull even. The two sides traded blows in each of the first two games of the series, with Arizona winning by a commanding 9-1 margin in Game 2. Later, Texas took the series lead in Game 3, winning 3-1.

Game 4 was a roller coaster ride from the very beginning. After Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo decided to pitch a bullpen game, the Rangers came swinging. Extra-base hits from Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Travis Jankowski put Texas up 10-0 before the end of the third inning.

"Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gives the Snakes some life!" - Talkin' Baseball

However, the Snakes may have been down, but they were not out. Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel got things going with a sac fly before his three-run homer in the eighth made it 11-5 for the Rangers. The D-Backs did not come back but showed an astounding amount of fight, which speaks to Lewis' point.

Diamondbacks cannot let monumental World Series run end in disgrace

While overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Rangers will not be easy, the D-Backs did not beat both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers for their season to end in a rout.

While Game 4 was a heartening showing off offense, the Snakes will need more to bring the 2023 World Series to the desert.