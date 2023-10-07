The Baltimore Orioles enter the playoffs fueled by a young core of players. Grayson Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, all three under 26, will determine how far the O's can go this year.

While most of the talk has surrounded All-Star catcher Rutschman and infielder Henderson, Rodriguez has been one of the standout players for the Orioles during the second half of the season.

Rodriguez, a 23-year-old righty, is considered one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. The Texas native is in his first season in the MLB and has impressed over 23 starts. Despite a turbulent start in April and May, Rodriguez's second stint in the majors has been impressive.

During a recent episode of Baseball Today by Jomboy Media, former MLB player Trevor Plouffe praised the young star and acknowledged his contribution to the team.

At 26:28 in the video, Plouffe says,

"They wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for him."

Plouffe said he believes Rodriguez will have some big starts during the highly anticipated American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

The series begins on Saturday, with Rodriguez slated to pitch in the second game of the best-of-five-game series.

Rodriguez has a range of pitches he uses to keep hitters off balance. He relies predominantly on a fastball with an average velocity in the high 90s. The right-hander also has a changeup, slider, curveball and cutter in his arsenal.

Grayson Rodriguez has been exceptional for the Baltimore Orioles during the second half of the season

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws to the Washington Nationals in Baltimore.

In 2021, the Baltimore Orioles finished last with a 52-110 record. Two years later, they ended the year with the best record in the American League. The young core, which includes Rodriguez, Rutschman and Henderson, has been a big reason for the club's 101 wins.

"Gas 'em up for Game 2." - Baltimore Orioles

This year, Rodriguez has a 7-4 record and a 4.35 ERA after 23 starts. His average over a strikeout per inning is 129 strikeouts in 122 innings.

The young pitcher will look to make his mark in the postseason in front of what will likely be a full house at Camden Yards on Sunday.