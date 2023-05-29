Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was recently praised by MLB analyst Jared Carrabis in a Twitter post.

Carrabis said in his post that there is insufficient discussion regarding the immense dedication Yankees ace CC Sabathia displayed toward the game of baseball. He talked about how Sabathia exerted his entire being into each pitch. According to Carrabis, Sabathia truly embodied the spirit of a formidable warrior and deserves to be a first-ballot inductee in the MLB Hall of Fame.

"We don’t talk enough about how CC Sabathia gave the game of baseball every last bit of what he had. It was like the last pitch he threw was the last pitch his body had left. Man was a warrior. First ballot." - Carrabis wrote in the post.

Undoubtedly, Sabathia stands as one of the elite performers of his generation and ranks among the most accomplished pitchers in baseball history. With the evolution of Major League Baseball, the criteria for starting pitchers' induction into the esteemed Hall of Fame has undergone a transformation. Milestones centered around endurance, like reaching 300 wins, no longer singularly define a pitcher's eligibility. Considering Sabathia's remarkable career, it is evident that he possesses all the credentials to be considered for Hall of Fame induction.

Moreover, there is no question that Sabathia is a strong candidate for first-ballot election, cementing his status as a truly exceptional player deserving immediate recognition.

Looking back at CC Sabathia's MLB career

Acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from Cleveland in a trade deadline transaction in 2008, Sabathia briefly served as the leading pitcher for the Brewers during their playoff appearance that year. However, he soon moved on during the subsequent offseason by signing a seven-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees, which at that time stood as the highest contract ever offered to a pitcher.

Sabathia promptly validated the contract by commencing as the Yankees' starting pitcher on Opening Day. He went on to achieve a remarkable 19-8 record in 34 starts, maintaining a 3.37 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. Strikingly, he struck out the same number of batters (197) as the hits he allowed, effectively suppressing opposing hitters to a .232 batting average.

His performance improved even further in 2010, garnering a notable 21-7 record, a 3.18 ERA, and 209 strikeouts. Overall, he attained double-digit victories on six occasions and accumulated 134 of his total career wins (251) while donning the iconic Yankees' pinstripes.

When did CC Sabathia's MLB career come to an end?

In 2019, at 38 years old, CC Sabathia concluded his MLB career with the New York Yankees. He played a significant role in the team's triumph during the 2009 World Series, earning the title of American League Championship Series MVP. Consequently, he continues to be highly regarded by fans in New York and frequently makes appearances at Yankee Stadium. Sabathia presently holds the position of special assistant to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

