MLB analyst Ryan M. Spaeder has weighed in on the Houston Astros 2017 cheating scandal. In his perspective, if the Astros discovered the most effective way to steal signs and then determined that the most effective delivery method was by banging on a trashcan, then he has a bridge to sell.

According to Spaeder, based on conversations he has had with those who play in the MLB, other teams were far more guilty. He took to Twitter and wrote:

"The #Astros, in my opinion, thought they found a way to circumvent a loosely applied rule by using electronic means to steal signs, then abandoning technology to deliver those signs," he said. "If you think that the #Astros found the most efficient way to steal signs, and then determined that the most effective delivery method was by banging on a trashcan, well then I cannot help you, but I have a bridge to sell you. Other teams were far more guilty, again, in my opinion, based on conversations that I’ve had with men who play in MLB."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

MLB analyst Spaeder accused league teams and players of cheating

In 2021, in a continuous series of tweets, Ryan M. Spaeder accused organizations and players in the league of collusion. A day later, he retracted all of his accusations and issued an apology.

“I deeply regret everything that I said — it has turned my life upside down. It was a mistake, and I should not have reported on unfounded allegations. I sincerely apologize to all of those impacted — it should not have happened, and it will not happen again. Stick to stats,” he wrote on Twitter.

After the MLB decided to tighten down on illicit adhesive chemicals used by pitchers, Spaeder tweeted — since deleted — that he would expose the league the next morning.

Rangers Astros Baseball

Members of the Houston Astros broke several rules by using technology to steal signs from other teams throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. This led to the Houston Astros sign theft controversy.