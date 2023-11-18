The New York Mets rehired Eric Chavez as hitting coach after he was dismissed by the organization following a disappointing 2023 season. The campaign saw the team get bounced out of playoff contention in the regular season despite a record payroll.

Chavez was one of the hitting coaches during the strong 2022 season that saw the Mets rack up 101 wins and was promoted to the bench coach position this year. Steve Cohen and the management expected a similar performance this year but that didn't pan out despite some big names in the lineup.

He was one of the many coaches that came under fire with manager Buck Showalter getting released by the club. There was uncertainty over Chavez's future at the club but that was cleared as new manager Carlos Mendoza took charge and reappointed him.

MLB analyst Adam Ottavino appreciated the Mets hiring back Chavez and said the following on SNY's "Baseball Night In NY":

"Bench coach is such a huge job, Eric just didn't have enough time to be in the cage all day. ... getting him back there with the guys he's already had success with. ... I think it's probably a good move."

Eric Chavez was an Oakland Athletics legend back in the day and garnered six straight Gold Glove awards from 2001 to 2006. In 2004, he signed a six-year $66 million contract which at that time was the highest in A's history.

He completed his 17-year career in the MLB with a .268 batting average and 260 home runs. He made his way to the Yankees front office after retirement before taking on a role as Billy Eppler's assistant at the LA Angels.

Eric Chavez to be Mets co-hitting coach with Jeremy Barnes

Eric Chavez was not the only coaching staff rehired by Carlos Mendoza, as he also brought back Jeremy Barnes. Both are to be the co-hitting coaches of the organization while the bench coach position remains vacant.

Reports suggest that Mendoza is looking at former Mets manager Willie Randolph for the job, but whether that will materialize is unclear at this time.

