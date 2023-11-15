In a recent appearance on B/R Walk-Off, MLB journalist Jon Heyman shared insights into the potential landing spots for free agent Cody Bellinger. The journalist highlighted three teams as primary contenders: the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs, and the San Francisco Giants.

Heyman also emphasized Bellinger's resurgence as a key player in 2023 for the Cubs, noting that the talented outfielder has a well-defined market. He said:

"Cody Bellinger has really reestablished himself as a major star. I think he has the most defined market at this point because I'm gonna be shocked if he is not a Yankee, a Cub, or a Giant."

The Yankees, with their financial capacity, are well-positioned to secure a top offensive player in a market where left-handed hitters are in demand. Bellinger's left-handed prowess aligns with their needs, presenting an opportunity for the team to bolster their lineup.

On the other hand, the Giants, coming off an underwhelming season, are also expected to make strategic moves to rejuvenate their roster. Bellinger's resurgence is seen as a potential catalyst to provide the necessary offensive boost to the team.

As for the Cubs, Bellinger recently declined their one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer for the 2024 season. This decision was expected, as it positions the Cubs to obtain draft pick compensation if Bellinger chooses to join another team. Despite this development, his return to the Cubs remains possible.

Cody Bellinger experienced an incredible resurgence in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs

After injuries and a decline in production that resulted in his non-tendering last offseason, Cody Bellinger experienced a revitalization with the Cubs.

The Cubs initially took a gamble, signing Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract last offseason. However, the wager paid off as Bellinger delivered a strong bounce-back performance.

Bellinger made significant contributions on the team's defensive and offensive fronts. Displaying versatility, he adeptly played positions in both the outfield and at first base. Furthermore, with an impressive tally of 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, Bellinger solidified his role as a key starter in the 2023 season.

After two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, Bellinger stands as the most sought-after hitter this offseason. MLB analysts and fans will eagerly await to see which team he decides to join.