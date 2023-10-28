It seems that there is nothing that Adolis Garcia cannot do on the field. The Texas Rangers slugger has contributed all across the diamond, thanks to his combination of power and speed. Now, with only four victories away from the first World Series title in franchise history, Garcia may be the most important piece for the team.

"As he came up for his first AB, there were some Rangers fans “booing” Adolis Garcia to try and replicate the Houston environment. He proceeded to knock in a run." - @MLBONFOX

The hard-hitting outfielder is one of the most dynamic players on the Texas Rangers lineup, which is relatively stoic in their approach. Adolis Garcia, however, brings an energy level to every game, which has caught the attention of fans across the country.

Not only have MLB fans become enthralled by the energy Garcia brings to the clubhouse, but analysts have as well. Former MLB star Mark DeRosa stressed the importance of the outfielder to the Rangers, saying he is "the '3-hour energy' for this team."

DeRosa added that Garcia is the polar opposite of the rest of the squad. While Texas Rangers stars such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien approach the game with a more quiet approach, Garcia is a "wild horse" who is defined by flash and power.

Adolis Garcia has been incredible for the Texas Rangers this postseason

The 30-year-old from Ciego de Avila, Cuba, enjoyed the best season of his relatively short MLB career. After slugging a career-high 39 home runs and 107 RBIs, the two-time All-Star continued that form into the postseason, proving to be one of the most important players for the Texas Rangers.

While Adolis Garcia has contributed throughout the postseason, his most important moment may have come in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. In a do-or-die match, Garcia clobbered a 9th-inning grand slam to extend the Rangers' lead over their in-state rivals. He went on to be named the ALCS MVP.