MLB analyst predicts Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty impact on AL Central; gives verdict on Tigers' $35,000,000 deal

Jack Flaherty, one of the best remaining arms on the market, has concluded his free agency after signing a two-year deal to reunite with Tarik Skubal in Detroit on Sunday.

Flaherty signed a $35 million deal to return to the Detroit Tigers, signing for the team for a second straight year in the offseason after a one-year deal to sign for Detroit in December 2023.

With Flaherty in the mix, the Tigers now boast a strong starting rotation featuring Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Alex Cobb, and Jackson Jobe. Baseball player turned analyst Ryan Ripken predicted the impact of Skubal's reunion on the AL Central.

"He goes back to a place where he fits in, he's comfortable and he had a lot of success," Ripken said. "I think it's a phenomenal move for the Detroit Tigers. I think Jack Flaherty with Tarik Skubal is going to ball out and put the Tigers in a good position right there in the central."

Flaherty had a strong second half of the season with the Dodgers, helping them to a World Series title. Ryan Ripken was surprised by the lack of offers for the right-handed pitcher in the offseason and thinks it's a steal for the Tigers. He continued:

"I feel like every single person out there is going, 'Wait a minute, that was such a cheap deal, why isn't my team's name in there?' If he pitches the way he was capable of, especially for the majority of last year, he can be up there in the top 15 pitchers in the big leagues.

"But it's also, if you read it closely, he can opt-out after year one, so Jack's betting on himself, kind of when you look like what happened last year with Blake Snell. It's like, 'All right, well, you're not gonna give me that long-term deal; I'm gonna go prove it one more time.' And if Jack goes out there and balls, he's going to get paid."

Jack Flaherty's contract breakdown with Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty's two-year deal with Detroit includes an opt-out after the 2025 season. If Flaherty has a strong year in Detroit on his return, he can opt for free agency in pursuit of a long-term deal.

If the 2024 World Series winner remains with the team beyond the 2025 season, he will earn a $10 million salary but it can increase to $20 million if he makes 15 starts, raising his contract value to $45 million over two years.

