The Toronto Blue Jays fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees on Monday, with pitcher Alek Manoah continuing to struggle. The game ended 7-4 in favor of the Yankees, with the Blue Jays getting off to a horrible start in the series.

Among the struggling Blue Jays players was pitcher Alek Manoah, who has had a horrible season in the MLB so far and was battered by the Yankees' offense. One MLB analyst remains puzzled by this slump and questioned the reason behind it after the game.

Manoah was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2019 MLB Draft as one of the top prospects in the country. He made his debut for the Blue Jays in May 2021 against the Yankees and picked up a win.

Since then, he has been a consistent performer for the Blue Jays while also being a constant thorn in the Yankees' side. He has always relished the chance to play against the Yankees but this time around, things were different.

Alek Manoah has struggled to get on his best form in the first quarter of the season and the Yankees were ready to make him pay for his previous exploits against them. Manoah gave away a career-high seven walks on a night in which he threw 92 pitches, of which less than half were strikes.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

The likes of Anthony Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Judge handled the pitcher with ease as they took a 7-0 lead by the fifth innings.

MLB analyst Jomboy questioned Manoah's form after the game: "Honest question for Jays fans, is this how he’s looked most other games? Both the pitches and the demeanor seem to lack the intensity and attack."

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Alek Manoah walked a career-high seven batters in 4+ innings on the mound tonight Alek Manoah walked a career-high seven batters in 4+ innings on the mound tonight https://t.co/FXZz9saNuX

Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays will look to recover from their loss in the next two days

Monday's series opener between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays was just the appetizer to what promises to be an interesting series between the two east side rivals.

While Alek Manoah has made the headlines for his lackluster season, the pitcher will be eager to prove critics wrong and redeem himself. While both teams have struggled in the MLB this year, it will be an interesting couple of days that will determine who comes out on top.

