It is gut check time for the Baltimore Orioles, who dropped their second-consecutive game against the Texas Rangers, Now, with a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series the Rangers will head home to Arlington, Texas, only needing to win one more game to advance to the second round.

After dominating for much of the regular, the talented, albeit inexperienced Baltimore Orioles will need to rediscover the form that helped them post a 101-61 record this year. The young core of the O's will need to perform in a hurry or else their incredible season will come to an abrupt end.

This is something that renowned MLB Analyst Jeff Passan has stressed. It's quite clear that the Texas Rangers have one of the most potent lineups in baseball, however, Baltimore cannot use that as an excuse. "Baltimore has a lot of work to do to save its season," Passan expressed his concern in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeff Passan has stressed concern for the Orioles, while emphasizing the potency of the Rangers lineup

Over the first two games of the American League Division Series, the Texas Rangers have shown the O's exactly why their offense is one of the most feared in the MLB. Through two games, Texas' offense has combined for 14 runs, which will be in the minds of the Orioles' pitching staff as they prepare for the third game of the series, which will be played on Wednesday.

Even down 2-0 in the ALDS, the Baltimore Orioles are still in this series

Although Baltimore is currently in survival mode, it is not all gloom and doom. Even though the Texas Rangers have scored 14 runs in the first two games of the ALDS, Baltimore has put up 10 runs of their own. If the AL East champions can figure out their pitching, their offense has been effective enough to be able to extend the series beyond Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers will head home with a 2-0 series lead

During the regular season, there was little to differentiate the two squads, another reason for Baltimore to remain optimistic. The two teams split the season series 3-3, suggesting that the two teams are evenly matched, which could bode well for Baltimore on Wednesday.