MLB analyst reads between the lines of commissioner Rob Manfred hanging out with Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, Paul McCartney at Super Bowl LIX

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't have the best friendly image among fans. However, it seems he's trying to repair it by surrounding himself with guys who are loved in baseball and the entertainment industry.

On Sunday, Manfred was spotted inside the suite at Caesars Superdome surrounded by the likes of actors Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd and English singer-songwriter Paul McCartney to watch the Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

During Tuesday's episode of "Baseball Today," former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe broke down the reason behind Manfred's appearance at the Super Bowl, and that too alongside big names.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think this is very strategic for Rob, and he's been doing this quite a bit lately as he tries to get his image back," Plouffe said. "There was a time when people were not fans of Rob Manfred—and I’m sure people in the comments will still say they aren’t big fans of his.

"But what he’s done is start surrounding himself with people who are universally loved. And by osmosis—or, you know, it just seeps in—I’m telling you, that’s what he’s doing."

Trevor Plouffe discusses Rob Manfred's association with CC Sabathia

In April 2022, Rob Manfred made a move in his office by hiring New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia as his special assistant.

The former ace was tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting. Many feel this is Manfred's way to stay connected with players, fans and other stakeholders.

During Manfred's Super Bowl appearance breakdown, Trevor Plouffe also delved into his association with Sabathia, who is adored by many in baseball circles.

"He’s always around CC. He’s got CC and the gang, always at their events. And if you’re around CC, you’re kind of golden," Plouffe said. "If you’re around Adam Sandler—he’s a universally loved guy—you’re in good company.

"I just think it’s a smart move by Rob Manfred. If people see CeCe with him, joking with him, having a good time, it humanizes him. And they start thinking, 'OK, he can’t be that bad if my guy CeCe likes him.'"

Plouffe noted that it is "smart" of Manfred to be surrounded by people fans love and bridge the apparent gap between him and them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback