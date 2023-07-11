Pete Alonso, New York Mets first baseman, was one of eight competitors in the 2023 Home Run Derby, which took place at T-Mobile Park. Although the majority of competitors in the Home Run Derby received loud applause from the crowd, Alonso entered the game to a chorus of jeers.

MLB analyst Tommy Smokes roasted Alonso and tweeted:

"My favorite part of the Home Run Derby every year is Pete Alonso showing the world he’s the most insufferable athlete in America"

Alonso doesn't represent a rival team. However, he was up against Mariners center-fielder Julio Rodriguez in the first round.

Alonso, a two-time winner of the Home Run Derby who claimed the title in 2019 and 2021, has come up against Rodriguez in back-to-back contests. Rodriguez defeated the New York first baseman in their head-to-head matchup, exactly like in 2022. However, Alonso was defeated this year by the Seattle outfielder in a historic way.

Alonso represented the Florida Gators in collegiate baseball before being chosen by the Mets in the 2016 MLB draft. After making his Major League Baseball debut on Opening Day of 2019, Alonso went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

He established a major league record for most rookie home runs with 53. He has played in three MLB All-Star games and led the league in home runs and runs batted in in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

