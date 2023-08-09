New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made headlines after a heated outburst at an umpire during his team's loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees lost 5-1 on Monday night and Boone was ejected in the eighth inning for challenging the home plate umpire's call on a strike ball.

Rich Eisen believes that the pressure of the Wild Card race is getting to the manager and was the reason behind his outburst. Here's what he said on the "Rich Eisen Show":

"Boone has lost his mind and I don't blame him, because the Yankees are circling the drain."

Aaron Boone has one of the toughest jobs in baseball and it has been even harder this season as results haven't gone their way. Boone has been the subject of severe criticism from fans and analysts as his star-studded team continues to struggle.

With less than two months of the regular season remaining, the Yankees are still fighting for a postseason spot.

Monday's loss against the White Sox saw the Yankees fall to the bottom of their division as they chase a Wild Card spot in American League. However, while it is still possible, their recent form makes it questionable.

The Yankees down the White Sox to relieve the pressure on Aaron Boone

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge came to the rescue of manager Aaron Boone and led the team to a victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Following the loss in the series opener which saw the Yankees manager ejected from the game, the New York team secured a 7-1 win in the second game to tie the series.

The most encouraging moment of the game was when Judge launched his first home run since his return from injury. We will see if he can spur the Yankees into the playoffs.