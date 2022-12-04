After Jacob deGrom's deal with the Texas Rangers, Carlos Rodon now leads the race to become the most sought-after pitcher in this year's free agency class.

Rodon opted out of the latter year of his two-year $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants and reports suggest that more than a handful of teams are interested in signing the star.

Per MLB analyst Jon Heyman, Carlos Rodon is reportedly being pursued by around eight to nine teams that include the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Rangers, and his former team, the Giants.

"Rodon market heating up with deGrom off board. Both NY teams are interested, SF and LAD possible, and Texas still lurking even after deGrom deal. 8-9 teams. Come a long way in 2 short years."

Heyman also lauded Rodon's accomplishments in the last two seasons which garnered interest from several teams around the league. Since 2021, he has been an All-Star twice and pitched a no-hitter in April 14, 2021 for the Chicago White Sox.

The lefty hurler has also posted sub-3.00 ERAs in the past two seasons. In 2021, he had a 2.37 ERA with a 0.957 WHIP and a 13-5 record for the White Sox and ultimately ended up fifth in the American League Cy Young voting.

Carlos Rodon, albeit being included in a measly squad, couldn't find the right stride, but still impressed in San Francisco with his 2.88 ERA and 14-8 record.

Carlos Rodon meets with the Mets

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets

After losing their two-time Cy Young Winner Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets have now met with Carlos Rodon for a potential move to the Big Apple.

"Mets officials are doing a Zoom meeting with free agent starter Carlos Rodon today."

Per New York Post columnist Joel Sherman, the team has reached out to Rodon via a Zoom meeting and are now in the mix along with several other teams in pursuit of the two-time All-Star.

With deGrom's departure and the free agency of Chris Bassitt, the Mets are left with just three regular starters in the lineup. Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill, and Carlos Carrasco remain the only remnants of the 101-win Mets starting core.

Rodon's possible inclusion will certainly bolster and stabilize the team's pitching core, as he has done with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants in the past.

