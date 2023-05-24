Trevor May of the Oakland Athletics is keenly aware of the immense pressure that comes with returning from the Injury List and delivering a strong performance. In his comeback game against the Seattle Mariners, the reliever had two erratic pitches that inadvertently hit opposing batters. MLB analyst Jared Carrabis took to Twitter to clarify that May had no intention of causing harm to anyone.

Trevor May had been absent from the Oakland Athletics' rotation since April 19th due to struggles with anxiety. His season got off to a rough start, allowing 10 hits and eight runs in six innings before being placed on the IL. The 33-year-old also spent time in Las Vegas, playing for the Triple-A team as part of his rehabilitation process before being called back to the Athletics' rotation.

During the game against the Seattle Mariners, Trevor May was called upon to close out the eighth inning. Unfortunately, a wild pitch by him hit Ty France on the left wrist, leading to France being replaced by a pinch runner after gingerly reaching first base. Two at-bats later, Eugenio Suarez was also struck by May's pitch, resulting in the crowd's boos directed at him.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis emphasized that the crowd in Seattle should have shown more empathy, considering May's circumstances as someone returning to the majors after a lengthy absence. Furthermore, it is crucial to acknowledge the significant impact of mental health issues in sports.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I feel very bad for Trevor May. Dude was on the IL for anxiety, comes back and hits two batters and gets booed off the mound. I get why fans are upset, but you have to know he’s not trying to hit anybody there. I feel very bad for Trevor May. Dude was on the IL for anxiety, comes back and hits two batters and gets booed off the mound. I get why fans are upset, but you have to know he’s not trying to hit anybody there.

Trevor May explains himself after horror innings in relief

After the game, Trevor May himself clarified that he had no intention of hitting either of the Mariners' batters, expressing his hope that they wouldn't have to be placed on the injury list due to his wild pitches.

“It’s a scary thing,” May said. “You don’t want to throw it by anyone’s face or anything. I don’t know (France) or Suarez personally, but I’ve played against them quite a bit. I know they’re good dudes ... You don’t want anyone to have to miss any time because you’re not very sharp.”

The Athletics dropped to a 10-40 record after their 3-2 loss, the worst in the MLB's history since the 1932 Boston Red Sox.

