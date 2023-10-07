While the baseball world is still digesting the shocking news after New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler announced his resignation on Oct. 5, one MLB analyst believes there's more than meets the eye. Eppler resigned after the MLB opened an investigation on him regarding improper use of the injured list. However, that is usually not enough for a team's GM to resign in such a dramatic fashion.

Billy Eppler has been an MLB executive for over two decades now. He started as a scout with the Colorado Rockies before being hired by the New York Yankees in 2005 and made his rise through the ranks to become their assistant general manager in 2012. He then became the GM for the LA Angels before joining the Mets in 2021.

However, there have been a lot of questions asked about his sudden resignation and the reasons behind it. With new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns coming on board, it looked like the start of a new era for the Mets. However, the news of the investigation on Eppler has brought back flashbacks for fans who are looking for a brighter future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB analyst Todd Zeile of SNY questioned if there's more than meets the eye in the case and why the GM felt that he needed to step down:

"Since the time I've played, there was roster manipulation using the IL. I'm confused as to why that would be such a distraction that Billy Eppler would choose to resign so quickly in the wake of that."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former Mets GM Billy Eppler investigated for use of "phantom injured list"

It has been revealed that former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is being investigated by the MLB for the suspected use of a phantom injured list. That is when a team places a struggling player in the IL even though he's fit to play. It provides the player a chance to regain form while still getting paid and being a part of the roster, while the team retains the player amid a potential roster crunch.

Many managers have been suspected and investigated for using phantom injured lists, but none have resigned due to it. This raises even more questions about the motives and reasons behind Eppler's sudden resignation.