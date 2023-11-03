Craig Counsell, whose contract expired with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, is strongly linked to the New York Mets managerial position. SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets are in the final stages of recruitment, interviewing candidates for the position.

The Mets have interviewed New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza on Wednesday and met Craig Counsell on Thursday for the job. Recently, while discussing the Mets' managerial search on SNY, Andy Martino compared Counsell to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

"Aaron Boone and Craig Counsell are basically the same guys in a lot of ways," Martino said.

"Intelligent, well-spoken, and an ex-player, they have been to a few division series, an NLCS, but never a World Series. Craig Counsell's a genius, and Aaron Boone's a moron. What's the difference? Where they met right, that's the only difference. So, in my opinion, both are good managers."

Another surprising candidate in the mix is Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay. Moreover, as reported by the New York Post. The Mets have also interviewed Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green.

The New York Mets hired Buck Showalter as manager on Dec. 18, 2021, and signed him to a three-year contract. However, after a frustrating start to the highly anticipated 2023 season, rumors of Showalter getting fired were up in the air.

On Jun. 28, 2023, Mets majority owner Steve Cohen confirmed that Showalter's position would be secure at least until the end of what Cohen said was an "incredibly frustrating" season.

Showalter was then sacked as Mets manager on the final day of the season by newly appointed president of baseball operations, David Stearns.

Who's the perfect fit for the Mets: Craig Counsell vs Carlos Mendoza?

According to reports, it seems that both Counsell and Mendoza are among the finalists for Steve Cohen's organization.

Counsell has been serving as the Milwaukee Brewers' manager since May 2015. He boasts an overall record of 707-625 (.531) in 1,332 games. Under him, the Brewers won the NL Central Division in 2018, 2021 and 2023. He led the Brewers to the 2018 NLCS Series, where he lost out to the LA Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Mendoza hasn't served as a manager in the MLB. He has been a coach in the Yankees organization since 2009, serving as their bench coach for the last four seasons under Aaron Boone.

Mendoza spent early March as Venezuela's bench coach under Omar Lopez at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, when they went unbeaten in their pool.

Counsell's experience speaks volumes, but Mendoza will have a new perspective, something the Mets will want. It remains to be seen who gets the nod or if another candidate emerges out of the blue.