The vast majority of New York Yankees fans rejoiced at the news that the team is retaining superstar outfielder Aaron Judge for the long term. After a heavy push from both the San Francisco Giants, as well as a late charge by the San Diego Padres, the Yankees reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with Judge.

However, not everyone in the baseball world was impressed with the Yankees' ability to hold on to Aaron Judge, the new American League home run king. MLB analyst Jared Carrabis, an avowed supporter of the Boston Red Sox, got into a Twitter battle with Yankee fans after his team agreed to terms with free agent reliever Kenley Jansen.

Just so we’re all understanding this…all the Yankees have done is retain the same players that got dusted by the Astros. Zero forward progress has been made. Thanks. - @Jared_Carrabis

The Red Sox are currently engaged in efforts to retain their own superstar, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, which is a fact that was not lost on many engaging with Carrabis.

The analyst was among those that initially fell prey to a tweet from MLB Insider Jon Heyman that Aaron Judge was in agreement to sign with the Giants.

While that report was erroneous, it has since been reported that both the Giants and Padres offered the AL MVP more money than the Yankees were originally willing to. It wasn't until New York matched San Francisco's overture that Judge decided to stay in the Bronx.

He's gone. - @Jared_Carrabis responding to a report of what Aaron Judge was offered prior to re-signing with the Yankees

Aaron Judge reportedly turned down an even bigger offer

Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million from the Yankees prior to the 2022 season. He then turned down even more money than the record-breaking pact he has now agreed to with the team.

At an average annual value of $40 million per season, Aaron Judge will be under contract with New York until age 39. However, according to multiple reports, the Padres were willing to go to 10 years at an even $400 million.

While Judge is now staying put, Carrabis is currently incorrect with his assertion that the Yankees haven't done anything to improve the team since it was swept out of the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros in October.

The team has been linked with several superstar players in the free agent market, including starting pitcher Justin Verlander -- who signed with the New York Mets -- but has yet to acquire any of them during the Judge negotiations.

The Yankees lost one starting pitcher not long after the Judge agreement was announced when Jameson Taillon signed with the Chicago Cubs.

