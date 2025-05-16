MLB analyst unloads on Max Fried following Yankees outing vs. Mariners

New York Yankees starter Max Fried has been performing exceptionally well so far this 2025 season. The 31-year-old, after spending his entire career with the Atlanta Braves since 2017, joined the Yankees in December 2024.

Fried’s most recent outing came against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. While discussing the Yankees-Mariners three-game series, Talkin' Yanks hosts Jimmy O'Brien and Jake Storiale also shared their thoughts on Fried’s performance.

Talking about Fried, O'Brien said:

“Max Fried probably doesn't get talked about, I don't think. But one of his worst outings of the year. Five innings pitched, one earned run dropped his ERA to 1.11.”

In the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Mariners, Max Fried allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five, bringing his ERA to 1.11. He pitched five innings, marking his shortest outing since Opening Day.

Reflecting on his outing, Fried said (via MLB):

“I think it was just a mix of everything. Probably command, and then also facing a team that had a really good approach. It happens.”

“They were in it every pitch, just being able to foul off a lot. They were on time, and they were definitely ready for what I was throwing. Sometimes that’s the way the game shakes out.”

Fried threw 91 pitches, 57 of them for strikes. With this outing, the two-time All-Star saw his streak of six consecutive quality starts come to an end.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opens up about Max Fried’s performance

In Tuesday night’s game, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the ninth inning. Speaking about Fried’s performance, he said (via MLB):

“I thought the whole night for him was a bit of a grind. It’s a testament to how good he is, being able to limit them to one run through five innings on a night where he had to work very hard… I thought that his stuff was fine. I thought they pressured him well. He had that five-pitch first inning, but then they took a lot of tough at-bats against him.”

So far in the 2025 season, Max Fried has started nine games, going 6-0 while allowing 40 hits and 12 runs, with a 0.94 WHIP.

Fried and the Bronx Bombers are in the first year of an eight-year, $218 million contract, the largest deal ever given to a left-handed pitcher.

