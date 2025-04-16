MLB analyst warns Cubs risk alienating fans if they don’t offer Kyle Tucker $450M+ contract

Just when the news of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension with the Toronto Blue Jays was starting to get old, another impending free agent, Kyle Tucker's extension, has taken the spotlight. Tucker was with the Houston Astros last season and was traded to the Chicago Cubs in the offseason. The Astros traded away, possibly because they didn't or couldn't afford the contract extension that Tucker would demand.

With the Cubs, Tucker is already turning heads this season, prompting speculation on whether an extension is in sight. It won't come cheap for the Cubs, who might have to hand out a deal worth between $400-450 million.

MLB analyst Mike Rodriguez weighed the situation on Tuesday and feared that the Cubs could have a major fallout with the fans and the outfielder if they don't give him a desired contract.

"Regarding the #Cubs and Kyle Tucker, it is undeniable that the player wants to stay in Chicago; he feels comfortable in this city," Rodriguez wrote in a post on X. "However, the central question lies in whether the Cubs are willing to invest $450 million or even more for his signing.

"It is worth remembering that the highest contract in the team's history amounts to $184 million, which was the amount given to Heyward. In my opinion, if the owners really want to keep their fans satisfied, they should make that contract extension happen."

Anonymous NL executives weigh in on whether Kyle Tucker signs an in-season extension

We are still months away from the season completion, but rumors on the market are centered around whether Kyle Tucker will follow the suit of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and sign an in-season extension.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand collected thoughts of several executives from the NL to learn what the market believes is going to happen with Tucker.

“He’s likely to be the best player on the market by a decent margin; I can’t imagine him giving up the opportunity for a bidding war to potentially take place for his services,” one NL executive said.

“If the Cubs don’t extend him, that may go down as an all-time terrible trade,” another NL executive said.

One NL executive was of the opinion that there's a good chance of an extension to come to light.

“If they’re indeed talking, that at least shows some interest on both sides,” an NL executive said. “The Cubs are a great place to play; I’m sure they want to keep him, which was part of the value of trading for him. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be a possibility.”

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs indeed bites the dust and sign Kyle Tucker to a deal worth around $450 million.

