It was definitely a sad day for the New York Yankees fans. The Yankees supporters, including players, were left dejected after their club was blanked by the Chicago Cubs in game one of the series on Friday. An MLB announcer also mocked the Yankees as the team struggled to score even a single run in the game.

"Getting shutout by a guy with a 6.93 ERA," the announcer said.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ “Yankees getting shutout by a guy with a 6.93 ERA” “Yankees getting shutout by a guy with a 6.93 ERA” 💀 https://t.co/W86Y7KASHS

The Bombers were unable to respond to the opposing pitchers, allowing the Cubs to win 3-0. As their MLB season worsens in the second half of the year, New York supporters have taken to social media to express their frustration:

New York Yankees' inconsistency after losing Aaron Judge

Since losing captain Aaron Judge to injury earlier in the season, the Yankees have failed to establish any continuity for more than a month. Aaron Boone, the team's manager, has received a lot of criticism, and the players also share a part of the blame.

The top-heavy lineup of seasoned sluggers for the New York team has consistently failed to perform when called upon, leaving them in a precarious position.

Carlos Rodon, who made his Yankees debut, was also disappointed though he played well.

“It was nice to finally pitch in the pinstripes at Yankee Stadium, but not the way I wanted to start,” Rodon said after the game.

Over the course of the game, the Chicago Cubs' defense was able to hold the Yankees at bay. Jameson Taillon pitched eight innings without allowing a run before Adbert Alzolay came on to close out the game.

However, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom both added RBIs to help the Cubs over the finish line after Cody Bellinger's single home run in the third inning.

