Each MLB team plays 162 games in a season. For many fans, even the most hardcore, that can be a staggering number of contests to keep up to date on.

For fans who just cannot catch all of the action, the league's official app is a great way to keep abreast. Fans can access live scores, stats and news from their favorite team or the league at large.

However, just like fans, the MLB app is not immune to the odd slip-up. Even if that means, as fans recently saw, reviving a team that has been defunct for nearly two decades.

Recently, the league's official app made quite a mistake when they displayed an update for a game that allegedly features the Houston Astros and the now-defunct Montreal Expos.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the hilarious glitch, and offer some rather humorous takes on this most bizarre of score updates from the MLB app.

The Expos were based in the Canadian city of Montreal between 1977 and 2004. Struggling attendance and a subpar stadium prompted the team to move south in 2004, where they became the Washington Nationals.

Leaving the only Canadian team still active in the MLB as the Toronto Blue Jays, many younger fans may not even know who the Expos were, let alone gotten the chance to watch them.

Apparently, strange notifications like these are not as uncommon on the league's app as one might have thought. Several fans also posted their own (alleged) notifications that included some other rather ridiculous situations that can only make you laugh when you imagine them, such as 73-year-old Astros manager Dusty Baker surrendering a walk.

MLB app gives fans a glimpse of times gone by

For many nostalgists, seeing the Montreal Expos' name on their phone may have brought back some significant memories. However, it may offer hope to those who wish to see defunct teams back in action.

The Oakland Athletics recently announced their intent to move to Las Vegas, and several other cities such as Charlotte and Nashville are on the league's radar. While Montreal may not be a target market for the league, perhaps within the next few seasons, the league's official app will be displaying scores from Expos games, except they will be real this time.

