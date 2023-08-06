Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson's heated brawl sent shockwaves all around the baseball world. People from all around the joined in the discussion including analyst Jared Carrabis commented on why things got heated between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians players.

In the bottom of the sixth innings, Ramirez hit an RBI double towards right field on an 88 mph change up from Michael Kopech of the White Sox. As he tried to reach second base, he slid in to the second bag in between Anderson's legs.

Ramirez turned on his back, still lying on the ground, and lifted his hand hoping his opponent would help him up. That didn't happen as things got extremely heated as soon as the Guardians infielder was on his feat. Both players squared off with their fists up as benches cleared.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to stop both of them from fighting but in vain as Anderson punched first. Ramirez hit back and knocked the White Sox second baseman to the ground. Benches cleared by now as coaches and players tried to restrain both players.

Jared Carrabis took to Twitter and exclaimed how he had never witnessed a similar incident take place in baseball before.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I’ve never seen two dudes square up like that in baseball before in my entire life. Looked like a damn hockey fight. We never get those.

"I’ve never seen two dudes square up like that in baseball before in my entire life. Looked like a damn hockey fight. We never get those," Carrabis said via Twitter.

Issues between rivals are always likely to boil over on field. That was the case between the two AL Central teams as the game was already on thin ice due to the rivalry. After Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson's brawl, people from both fanbases and around the world will take note of the matchup.

Although nothing has been announced yet, the MLB is likely to investigate the entire matter at length.