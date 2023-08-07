Saturday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians witnessed a heated brawl between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez.

The incident took place in the sixth inning of the game when Ramirez attempted to slide into second base, but unfortunately slipped between the legs of Anderson. Despite the action being deemed safe by the umpire, Anderson did not like what happened. This in gave rise to a heated confrontation between the two players.

The confrontation got physical with the two players pushing towards each other. Second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to arbitrate through the argument but it was of no use.

It reached to a point where opponent parties started throwing punches towards each other. Following which, Ramirez punched hard enough for Anderson to lose his balance and fall backward.

Following the incident, Anderson took to the internet and posted a series of tweets aimed at Ramirez.

One of the tweets which he later deleted was a clear hint at a possible future brawl between the two players.

Talkin’ Baseball posted a screenshot of the deleted post that hints clearly at a future clash with Jose Ramirez.

“Tim Anderson is tweeting a lot and deleted the only one that had a seemingly clear message” – the post read.

Will the two players, Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez face suspension for their action?

Second base umpire Malachi Moore, left, watches as Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, bottom right, slides under the legs of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, top right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

MLB is yet to officially speak up about the heated brawl that took place between the two players, however it is very likely that the two players from the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians would face suspension for being involved in the act.

Back in 2016, Rougned Odor had received an eight-game suspension which was later reduced to seven on appeal, for punching José Bautista.

Tim Anderson on the other side is currently busy deleting old tweets before officials come across it and he gets into more trouble.