It seems as thought the fight between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson has left the latter in a tough spot. Anderson recently went on a barrage of cryptic tweets directed at fans and other personalities who he thinks have wronged him.

The incident in question ocurred in the bottom of the sixth innings of the second game of the series between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Ramirez hit an RBI double towards right field on an 88 mph change up from Michael Kopech. As he tried to reach second base, he slid in to the second bag between Anderson's legs.

Things got extremely heated as soon as the Guardians infielder was on his feet. Both players squared off with their fists up as the benches cleared. After punches were thrown at each other, the pair was split and restrained.

During the fist fight between the players, the White Sox second baseman was knocked to the ground. As a result, he quickly became a meme on social media as fans made light of the incident.

That has shook Tim Anderson as he took to Twitter in a series of posts that are tricky to decipher, but the implied connotations remain that the White Sox player is being victimized by the media.

Seven @TimAnderson7 y’all got me fucked up fr fr..

Jose Ramirez said that he punched Tim Anderson in self defense

Earlier in the series, Ramirez had taken an exception for the way Tim Anderson at second base had been tagging Guardians batters. After the game, he tried to explain his actions:

"As soon as the play happened, he tapped me again really hard, more than needed. And then his reaction was like 'I want to fight,' and if he wanted to fight I had to defend myself," Ramírez said. "I felt I was able to land one."

Although nothing has been announced yet, the MLB is likely to investigate the skirmish at length, and multi-game suspensions are likely to follow.