Kansas City Royals Pitcher Cole Ragans has the potential to be a star pitcher. Young, tall, and aggressive with a dangerous fastball, Ragans has all the makings of a top starter. Add to that the fact that he is left-handed, and it is easy to see why the Royals are so excited about the young man.

The 25-year-old has impressed with his last few starts since moving to the Kansas City Royals. Ragans was part of the trade that saw seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman shipped to the Texas Rangers.

MLB broadcaster and former player Ron Darling had an illustrious 13-year career and knows a thing or two about judging talent. Darling has been in awe of what he has seen from Ragans to date, especially against his former team the New York Mets earlier this year.

"I watched him pitch...Where's this kid from? [He] is unbelievable," said Darling

Darling was speaking on MLB Network and believes Ragans will become one of the pillars of the Kansas City Royals rotation. He went on to call the pitcher's arsenal "elite."

"'It's his fastball, his aggressiveness... we're seeing one of the best young left-handers,' Ron Darling breaks down Cole Ragans’ elite pitch arsenal and blooming confidence with the @Royals. #MLBCentral | #WelcomeToTheCity" - MLB Network

In 2023, Ragan's average fastball velocity has improved significantly to 96.4 mph. He has also recorded a 101 mph fastball earlier this year.

Starting pitcher Cole Ragans has impressed since his move to the Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans works against the Oakland Athletics during a game in Oakland

Since the move to the Royals, Ragans has a 3-1 record and an outstanding 1.73 ERA over seven starts. He has a strikeouts per nine innings rate of 12.1 after recording 56 strikeouts in 41.2 innings. He has allowed just one home run over that stretch.

"Cole Ragans turned in a gem" - Talkin' Baseball

One of the factors that have impressed Darling the most is Ragans' versatile arsenal. Along with his high-speed fastball, the powerful southpaw can throw a cutter, a curveball and a slider. Further, with an efficient changeup that he uses 25 percent of the time, hitters are having trouble figuring the young pitcher out.

It has been a difficult year for the Royals, but the trade for Ragans is one bright spot in their season. The former Rangers draft pick seems to have found a home in Kansas City.