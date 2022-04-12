"Please accept this gift as a small gesture of my appreciation" - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred extends an olive branch to all players by sending them a present

The head honcho of the MLB has sent out a small token to all players.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has continued his crusade to repair player relations after the PR calamity that almost cost everyone the 2022 season.

Rob Manfred was widely blamed for not doing more to reach a consensus with players after the Collective Bargaining Agreement expired last November. Without an agreement between the league and the players, baseball would have been canceled this season.

MLB comissioner Rob Manfred's gifts to players

As a token of his appreciation and apparent understanding of the uncertainty he is thought to have imparted on the players, Manfred gifted all players a pair of Bose headphones.

The act comes in the wake of Manfred's hiring of former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia as a "special assistant." Sabathia, who pitched 18 years in the big leagues for multiple teams, will advise Manfred on issues pertaining to youth, inclusion, and diversity.

“Being a Major Leaguer is an extraordinary accomplishment that beyond your remarkable talent shows your dedication to this great game. Along with our clubs, I’m committed to working together will all players to grow the sport. I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and by working together, I know we can bring the game to new heights." he was quoted as saying regarding the gesture.

Rob Manfred will try and improve player relations in 2022

Manfred also opened the 2022 season by extending an invitation to all players to come by the league offices in New York City. This was seen as another gesture to smooth things over between league management and the players.

Regardless how many millions of dollars the players are making, they will undoubtedly be appreicative. Manfred and his associates still have a long way to go to regain the trust and confidence of players and fans.

