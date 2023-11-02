The Texas Rangers won Game 5 of the World Series with a shutout 5-0 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks to win their first-ever ring in franchise history. Despite their historic 63-year drought-ending victory, they weren't the only ones making the headlines.

After the game was over, the Texas Rangers were presented with the Commissioner's Trophy and their respective individual awards. Like the yearly tradition in the Fall Classic, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred came to the stage to hand the title over to the champions.

While presenting the trophy Manfred seemed to be speaking in a broken hoarse voice. It is not quite clear why the Commissioner was struggling to speak but probably he had a minor health hazard possibly laryngitis:

"63 years is a long time to wait but the Texas Rangers are World Series champions. It's my distinct pleasure to present the commissioner's trophy to [Rangers owner] Ray Davis, [Rangers President of Business Operations and COO] Neil Leibman, and [Rangers manger] Chris Young," Manfred said in a broken voice.

Fans didn't let this go as they immediately took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll the Commissioner who generally doesn't have an overall liking among the baseball community:

Texas Rangers end longest franchise drought

The Rangers' defense shone on Wednesday with some of the best pitching on the mound all postseason. The bullpen behind starter Nathan Eovaldi delivered a title-clinching performance entirely subduing the D-backs' strong offense. Corey Seager was named the World Series MVP becoming only the second ever position player with multiple titles alongside Reggie Jackson. The Rangers ended their 63-year drought to win the World Series.

By doing so they kept themselves unbeaten on the road all postseason. They won 11 consecutive games and set a new record. The team was only the seventh ever to win a Word Series after being given a Wild Card berth. Their win is also special considering they had six consecutive losing seasons and had 102 losses just back in 2021.