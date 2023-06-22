Throughout 2017 and 2018, the Houston Astros deployed a host of illegal and unsanctioned practices to steal signs from opposing pitchers. While the team's players were let off easy, some voices in high places have voiced regret for that decision.

Serving as the MLB's commissioner since 2015, final calls pertaining to disciplinary actions and suspensions go to Rob Manfred. While a few suspensions were handed out by Rob Manfred's office, the commissioner has lately espoused the idea that he should have been more heavy-handed.

In a recent interview with TIME, Manfred was asked if he has had any regrets during his seven-year stint in the role. Without having to think too hard, the commissioner of baseball reflected on the highly controversial Houston Astros affair, saying:

"I might have gone about the investigative process without that grant of immunity and see where it takes us. Starting with, I'm not going to punish anybody, maybe not my best decision ever."

Current Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch was suspended for his role as the field manager for the Houston Astros, as was the team's GM Jeff Luhnow. However, no players were given any disciplinary consequences.

According to the league's investigation, the Houston Astros employed several tactics, such as banging on the lid of a garbage bin in the outfield bleachers. As if matters were not divisive enough already, the Houston Astros won their first-ever World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

"Chris Bassitt calls out MLB, says the Astros were the "guinea pig" for baseball's sign-stealing issues" - A's on NBCS

During his tenure, Rob Manfred has been at the helm for some high-profile suspensions. In April, he stood behind the league's move to suspend New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer for ten games after he was ejected for having sticky hands. Manfred was also responsible for banning disgraced pitcher Trevor Bauer for the longest non-life amount of time in league history, 194 games.

Houston Astros cheating scandal needs to be made an example

While the MLB did indeed conduct a comprehensive investigation into the affair in late 2019, most believe that enough due diligence was conducted to ensure that all the right calls were made. However, Manfred may now be considering the optics, and how it made the league, and his office look.

If cheating is to be rooted out of any future MLB games, the league will have to take a more draconian approach from now on.

