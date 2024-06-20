MLB DFS: Best Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Luis Gil, Jose Ramirez & More for June 20

While about a third of MLB teams will be in action on Thursday, that does not mean that some of the best players in the league will be dormant. June 20 is set to feature twenty games around MLB.

Today, we will be examining some of the best players to invest in for Fantasy Baseball. Based on DraftKings and FanDuel, prepare to see some of the top picks out there right now.

Best MLB Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel - June 20

Pitchers

Luis Gil ($10800 on DraftKings, $10700 on Fanduel)

Luis Gil remains one of the most competitive pitchers for the New York Yankees. As the Bronx Bombers play the rubber match of a three-game set against Baltimore on Thursday, Luis Gil will be called upon.

Originally called up to replace the injured Gerrit Cole, Gil's 2.03 ERA now leads AL starters, and the 26-year-old is now 9-1 with a 0.975 WHIP. Over his last five, Gil is 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA.

Luis Castillo ($9200 on DraftKings, $9900 on Fanduel)

Another surging Dominican pitcher is Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners. The 31-year-old will be seeking his seventh win of the season as the Mariners play the Guardians on Thursday. Now 6-7 with a 3.32 ERA, Castillo's last outing came in the form of a heroic six innings in which he allowed just two Texas Rangers to score.

Gavin Stone ($7800 on DraftKings, $9100 in Fanduel)

Gavin Stone has made the move from a reliever to a full-time starter this season, with promising results. Now 7-2 on the season, the 25-year-old Arkansas native boasts a 3.01 ERA, and 2.8 walks per nine innings, compared to a 3.8 figure last season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Stone to help give them a chance to take three of four off of the Rockies with Thursday's finale.

Top Hitters

Jose Altuve ($5200 on DraftKings, $3900 on Fanduel)

Although former MVP Jose Altuve hit just .237 last month, the Houston Astros second baseman is definitely heating up. The Venezuelan has now gone 6-for-18 over his last 5 games, sporting a 1.011 OPS during that time. Altuve will carry his .293 career average against the Sox to the series finale between Houston and Chicago on Thursday.

Royce Lewis ($6000 on DraftKings, $4500 on Fanduel)

Since his return from a quad injury on June 4, Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis has been unstoppable. In just 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has hit .348/.404/.848 with 7 home runs and 11 RBIs. As the Twins settle in for a game against Tampa Bay on Thursday afternoon, Lewis will look to connect for his third home run in four games.

"Including the playoffs, Royce Lewis has hit .314 with 29 homers and 74 RBIs in 90 games as a major leaguer" - Aaron Gleeman

Jose Ramirez ($6100 on DraftKings, $4200 on Fanduel)

Third baseman Jose Ramirez is, once again, putting up a solid campaign in Cleveland. With the Guardians' series against Seattle wrapping up on Thursday, an RBI from Ramirez on Thursday will mark three straight games with such a tally. Now a .275 hitter, Ramirez's 64 RBIs also lead the AL. He is not cheap, but investing in Jose Ramirez could be a good move from an MLB Fantasy perspective.

Budget Picks

Yandy Diaz ($4000 on DraftKings, $3000 on Fanduel)

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz has compiled a .326 batting average in the month of June and recently saw a nine-game hitting streak come to an end. Diaz recorded an RBI on Wednesday night against Minnesota and will hope to do the same on Thursday.

Alex Bregman ($4100 on DraftKings, $3100 on Fanduel)

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is coming alive. After hitting just .219 through April and May, Bregman has now gone 19-for-59, giving him a .322 batting average alongside two home runs and seven RBIs this month. As the Astros take on the porous White Sox, Bregman will have more chances to pad his statistics.

Jesse Winker ($4100 on DraftKings, $3000 on Fanduel)

Playing for the Washington Nationals often means that Jesse Winker gets overlooked. However, the outfielder is putting up numbers comparable to his 2021 season as a member of the Reds. Now a .266 hitter, Winker led the way with a home run and an RBI in his team's 3-1 win over Arizona on Wednesday.