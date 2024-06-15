MLB DFS Prediction: Top DraftKings and FanDuel Picks for June 15 Featuring Aaron Judge, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more

All 30 MLB teams will see action on Saturday, June 15. As such, fans who are partial to Fantasy Baseball have a littany of choices to draw from.

Today, we will be examining the various price spreads from players from popular sportsbooks DraftKings and FanDuel. Although some of the selections may appear rather obvious, there are also some sleeper picks that you could use to ensure that your Fantasy team to up to scratch.

Top MLB DFS Picks for June 15

Pitchers

Shota Imanaga ($10300 on DraftKings, $10400 in Fanduel)

At this point, it is safe to say that Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga has outdone virtually every expectation. Now 6-1 with a 1.96 ERA, Imanaga was roughed up by the Milwaukee Brewers for seven runs in four innings on May 29, but has since regained his composure. Tonight, the ace will seek to keep Cardinals batters at bay.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10100 on DraftKings, $10600 on Fanduel)

After putting up a decent 3.56 ERA in the month of May, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has brought things to another level in June. This month, the 25-year-old has allowed only a single run over 13 innings, and lasted seven innings of shutout baseball against the New York Yankees last weekend.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 98mph Fastball and 93mph Splitter, Overlay" - Pitching Ninja

As the Dodgers seek to win the series against the Royals on Saturday, keep your eye on Imanaga.

Jack Flaherty $(8900 on DraftKings, $10800 on Fanduel)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty is on course for his best season since the 2019 campaign, when the right-hander pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals. Now 3-4 with a 3.22 ERA, Flaherty has gone 11.1 innings without giving up a run.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge ($6600 on DraftKings, $5000 on Fanduel)

This selection should not need justification. Now the MLB leader in home runs and RBIs with 25 and 63, respectively, Aaron Judge is looking like his vintage self again. He will not come cheap, but Judge has a chance to keep his hot bat swinging as the New York Yankees take on the Red Sox on Saturday.

Jose Ramirez ($6400 on DraftKings, $4200 on Fanduel)

Although he was held scoreless during Cleveland's 3-1 win in Toronto on Friday night, Jose Ramirez is putting up yet another strong season. The veteran third baseman is hitting .269/.330/.534 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs.

"José Ramírez DESTROYS a ball to give the Guardians the lead in the eighth!" - Foul Territory

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($5600 on DraftKings, $3900 on Fanduel)

Since June 1, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has four home runs and six RBIs to accompany his .385 batting average over that period of time. The Padres recently joined the Dodgers as the only NL West club with a winning record. As San Diego takes on the struggling Mets on Saturday, Tatis Jr. will seek to build on his existing .293 career average against the club.

Budget Picks

Carlos Correa ($4400 on DraftKings, $3400 on Fanduel)

Though his future with the Minnesota Twins was in doubt last offseason, Carlos Correa appears on the brink of putting up numbers comparable to his 2021 season with the Astros. On Thursday, it was the shortstop who hit a home run and drove in three as the Twins sank the A's 6-2. With the two teams set to square off at Target Field on Saturday, Carlos Correa would be far from a bad pick.

"CARLOS CORREA BREAKS THE TIE WITH A 3-RUN TRIPLE. LETS GOOOOO" - Twins Talk

Luis Rengifo ($4600 on DraftKings, $3100 on Fanduel)

Though he is not known as a top-tier Fantasy Baseball name. Luis Rengifo has been swinging a good bat for the Los Angeles Angels of late. In 53 games this season, the 27-year-old Venezuelan is hitting .311 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. Moreover, Rengifo has gone seven for his last 23.

Heliot Ramos ($3800 on DraftKings, $3600 on Fanduel)

All eyes were on San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos on Friday night. With the Giants down 8-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Ramos came up with a huge three-run home run. Although his team still lost, the 24-year-old is quickly gaining notoriety around the league. Ramos is now hitting .314/.400/.529 in 33 games with San Francisco this year.

