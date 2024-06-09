MLB DFS Strategy: Winning Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel Including Elly De La Cruz, Tarik Skubal, and More. for June 9

Every single MLB team is on the schedule on Sunday, which means there are ample options for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS). Almost every superstar hitter is available, with a few exceptions for off days and injuries, and a lot of quality pitchers are on the mound. Here's who you should be interested in.

MLB DFS Pitchers to have June 9

Tarik Skubal ($10,500 on DraftKings, $10,600 on FanDuel)

Tarik Skubal is a top Cy Young candidate in the AL. The Detroit Tigers are not very good, but he is excellent. He is an impressive 7-1 with a 1.97 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 innings. Against anyone, he's a good Daily Fantasy Sports pick.

Nathan Eovaldi ($8,600 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel)

Nathan Eovaldi is a good DFS pick

Nathan Eovaldi is enjoying another good season for the Texas Rangers. They have struggled, but he is 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA through his first nine starts, accumulating 1.4 bWAR as well. Against the struggling San Francisco Giants, he's a good selection.

Shota Imanaga ($10,100 on DraftKings, $10,000 on FanDuel)

Shota Imanaga is on the mound today, which probably means a good performance is on the way. The Chicago Cubs ace has a 5-1 record with a 1.88 ERA, among the lowest in the entire sport.

Top MLB DFS Hitters for June 9

Marcell Ozuna ($5,900 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel)

Marcell Ozuna has been excellent offensively this year. The only reason he and his .319 batting average aren't in the MVP race is because he's primarily a DH. He remains one of the most productive players and one of the few Atlanta Braves playing really well.

Royce Lewis ($5,800 on DraftKings, $3,400 on FanDuel)

Pick Royce Lewis today

Royce Lewis has been on a mission since returning from the Injured List. The Minnesota Twins star has been crushing opposing pitching. He will cool off eventually, but pick him while he's hot and take advantage for DFS.

Elly De La Cruz ($6,000 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel)

Elly De La Cruz is a rare talent, someone who can just as easily blast a 450-foot home run 120 miles per hour or steal his way from first to third. That has immense value for Daily Fantasy Sports.

Bargain picks for MLB DFS June 9

Lane Thomas ($4,100 on DraftKings, $3,200 on FanDuel)

Lane Thomas has struggled this season, but the Washington Nationals star still has 16 stolen bases thus far. He's been a menace on the basepaths, and for this low price, there aren't many better players.

Paul Goldschmidt ($4,000 on DraftKings, $2,800 on FanDuel)

Paul Goldschmidt is on a bargain

Paul Goldschmidt has not had a very good year in 2024, but he's just two seasons out from an MVP award. The St. Louis Cardinals star is a veteran hitter who still knows how to play, so he's worth the risk at this low price for DFS.

Charlie Blackmon ($4,200 on DraftKings, $2,900 on FanDuel)

Charlie Blackmon has been solid for the Colorado Rockies this year. He's hitting right around the league average at 98 OPS+, but he's due for a breakout or a hot streak soon. Take advantage of a soft matchup with the Cardinals today.

