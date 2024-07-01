MLB DFS: Top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Astros' Yordan Alvarez, Mets' Francisco Lindor & more for July 1

There are only three MLB games today, which makes Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) a challenge. With six teams active, there are only 54 hitters and 12 starting pitchers to choose from. Fortunately, there are still good options available. Here's who you should be paying attention to on July 1.

Top Pitchers for MLB DFS July 1

David Peterson ($7300 on DraftKings, $8600 on FanDuel)

David Peterson has been in solid form of late, including a nice outing against the New York Yankees last time. The New York Mets star is 3-0 with a 3.67 ERA, and there aren't very many superior options today.

Bryse Wilson ($6000 on DraftKings, $7400 on FanDuel)

Bryse Wilson is a solid DFS pick for July 1 (image credit: IMAGN)

Bryse Wilson has been a very solid pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers this year. He's 5-3 with a 3.89 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. He also gets a strong matchup facing the offensively challenged Colorado Rockies.

Hunter Brown ($8500 on DraftKings, $9300 on FanDuel)

Hunter Brown has been very up and down this season for the Houston Astros (4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP). However, he is still a young pitcher who was once very highly touted, and he gets to face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Top Hitters for MLB DFS July 1

Christian Yelich ($5500 on DraftKings, $4400 on FanDuel)

Pick Christian Yelich for DFS today (image credit: IMAGN)

Christian Yelich has been one of the best hitters in baseball this year. He's hitting .321, which would be among the league leaders if he was qualified. He also has an .885 OPS, so he should be in DFS lineups today.

Francisco Lindor ($5000 on DraftKings, $3300 on FanDuel)

Francisco Lindor has been one of the better New York Mets hitters this season. With a .751 OPS and 13 home runs, he is someone DFS players will want to have from today's depleted player pool.

Yordan Alvarez ($5800 on DraftKings, $3900 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez should probably be in fantasy lineups every day. The Houston Astros star is one of the best hitters in the sport, batting .294 with 16 home runs and an .890 OPS.

Budget Picks for MLB DFS July 1

Harold Ramirez ($3200 on DraftKings, $2500 on FanDuel)

Harold Ramirez is hitting .271 for the Washington Nationals in 2024. That's a very solid line and it is one of the best averages DFS players are going to find for so cheap, especially on a day like July 1 with so few MLB games.

Elias Diaz ($4400 on DraftKings, $3200 on FanDuel)

Elias Diaz would make a good DFS start (image credit: IMAGN)

Elias Diaz has been one of the best offensive catchers in MLB. He's hitting .307 with a .800 OPS for the Colorado Rockies. At this price range, there aren't a lot of options you should look at first.

Justin Turner ($3600 on DraftKings, $2800 on FanDuel)

Justin Turner is hitting .251 for the Toronto Blue Jays and has overall been a solid player this year. With options so limited and his price so low, he's a safe pick for fantasy lineups.

