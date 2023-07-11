MLB Draft 2023 best remaining prospects: Listing top names that were not picked on Days 1 & 2

The MLB Draft is coming to an end today. Two days have gone by and most of the best available prospects from the class of 2023 have already gone home with a new MLB team. However, there are still some very interesting players to keep an eye out for day 3. Especially those younger coming from highschool. Here are the best remaining prospects for the MLB Draft 2023 day 3:

Liam Peterson:

The 18-year-old RHP has shown ace stints of ace quality with fastballs reaching up to 96mph. According to some reports, Peterson has already commited to Florida University. However, it is still to be seen whether he can find a spot at an MLB team for this class.

Trent Caraway:

Trent Caraway is a versatile player who can cover various positions. The 19-year-old two-way player has been linked with Oregon State University. However, there is still a chance that he could be picked tonight as one of the last prospects from the 2023 MLB Draft. Caraway Shortstop, 3B, Outfield and RHP.

Cameron Johnson:

Cameron Johnson is a LHP who has been linked with LSU. However there is still a chance that MLB Teams could see him drafted today. This 18-year old two way player is known for his arm strength and pitches reaching up to 98mph.

Chance Mako:

Chance Mako is an 18-year-old two-way player from North Carolina known for his arm strength and speed. Mako was recorded pitching with a veolicity reaching up to 94 mph, but perhaps the most interesting feat of this young athlete is the speed at which he was able to run the 10 yard split (just 1.86 seconds).

Zane Adams:

Zane Adams is a LHP from Texas who has been ranked as the No. 6th best highschool prospect from the state of Texas. Adams has been linked to the University of Alabama. However, some MLB Teams might still get a chance at drafting him during the 2023 MLB Draft. Adams is the 10th best rated highschool left-hand pitcher in the Nation.

Although most of the best prospects from the 2023 MLB Draft have already found a home for the 2024 season, there are still some very skillful prospects remaining for day 3, with some of the most interesting names coming from highschool. The process for a baseball player to develop into MLB caliber takes years of play and sacrifice in minor league baseball, and it remains to be seen if some jewels can be carved from the last day of the draft.

