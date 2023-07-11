MLB Draft 2023 Winners and Losers: Best picks, worst selections, and more

The 2023 MLB Draft in Seattle wound down Tuesday, giving time to sort out who is projected to win and lose.

While no one will know who did well in this year's draft for years, prognosticators had their takes on who did well and who did poorly during the three days of selections in the MLB Draft.

Let's take a closer look at who may be considered the winners and losers the MLB 2023 Draft. First the winners:

Washington Nationals: After the Pittsburgh Pirates went with LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, the National jumped on his Tigers teammate, Dylan Crews. Crews was figured to be the top pick of the draft for months, but slipped to an all-too-willing Washington team at No. 2. The Nationals then snagged more value in third baseman Yohandy Morales after he slipped from his assumed selection spot in the teens all the way down to No. 40. Cincinnati Reds: As if the Reds aren't already busting at the seams with young talent, Cincinnati snagged the pitcher considered to be the most polished of all the arms available in Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder, and then selected a collegiate stikeout artist in LSU hurler Ty Floyd. At the 43rd pick, the Reds drafted a prospective stud shortstop in Sammy Stafura. New York Mets: The Mets may be having a disappointing 2023, but they did wonderfully in the draft by picking Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat in the second round after snagging a talented high school shortstop in Colin Houck. Both players fell past their projected slots and New York was waiting with open arms.

And some losers from the MLB Draft:

Oakland Athletics: The Athletics are likely on the move, and they picked like a team that is still punishing the Oakland populace for not building a new stadium for them. The team reached for all of their first three picks in Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson, high school third baseman Miles Naylor, and outfielder Ryan Lasko. The A's clearly have Vegas on their mind with a trio of long-shot gambles. Kansas City Royals: Another team having a horrific season that also did poorly at the draft. The Royals went with a pair of high schoolers with their top two picks, taking catcher Blake Mitchell at No. 8 and pitcher Blake Wolters at No. 44. Going big on high schoolers is a big risk — just ask Billy Beane. Milwaukee Brewers: Milwaukee took a shot on high school shortstop Cooper Pratt in the sixth round, but will likely have to overpay him with a signing bonus to prevent him from attending Ole Miss rather than going pro.

MLB Draft is largely a crapshoot

2023 6th overall draft pick Jacob Wilson of the Oakland Athletics speaks to the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Any guesses as to who won or lost the 2023 MLB Draft is pure speculation. As they saying goes, "That's why they play the games."

Many times a can't-miss prospect does exactly that. Just as often, an unheralded player comes out of nowhere and becomes a star.

No one will know who the true winners and losers of the 2023 MLB Draft will be for years.

