MLB executive Billy Bean diagnosed with cancer, in ‘desperate’ need of treatment

Former MLB executive Billy Bean, not to be confused with the famous GM Billy Beane, has been diagnosed with cancer. The 59-year-old is a former player who turned to a front office role and is now facing perhaps his biggest struggle yet.

Bob Nightengale of the USA Today reported:

"Billy Bean, 59, MLB’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion after a 10-year professional playing career, is in desperate need for a bone marrow transplant as he battles acute myeloid leukemia."

Bean has acute myeloid leukemia, and is reportedly in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant if he's to fight this battle. Bean spent 10 years as a player before becoming the Vice President of diversity, equity and inclusion for MLB.

It is worth noting again that this is not the Oakland Athletics GM of Moneyball fame. Their names are almost exactly the same, with the GM's last name being spelled Beane. The A's GM is not the one battling cancer currently.

Two MLB executives facing cancer battles

Billy Bean is not the only MLB executive facing a cancer diagnosis. Nightengale also mentioned that Catalina Villegas has come down with a cancer diagnosis as well. The league's president of diversity, equity and inclusion is also struggling:

"Catalina Villegas, 36, a collegiate tennis player at Northwestern State University in Louisiana before becoming director of MLB’s diversity, equity and inclusion, is recovering after undergoing breast cancer surgery and six aggressive rounds of chemotherapy, praying the disease is gone forever from her body. "

They will together be honored during MLB’s 10th annual charity auction, Stand Up to Cancer. Bean opened up on the diagnosis:

“Mentally, it’s a new challenge," Bean tells USA TODAY Sports. “I’ve been fit my whole life, but there have been some nights where I can not recognize how my body feels. I still can not enjoy food. But it hit me really, really hard. I spent 21 days in a hospital with my immune system compromised, I couldn’t have visitors. It was a very isolating experience, especially when you don’t know what the outcome is."

Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families as they undergo what can be a very difficult time.

