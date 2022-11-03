The 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal rocked MLB. In 2020, Major League Baseball issued a statement to put an end to the chatter as the internet erupted with claims that Astros players may have been donning buzzers underneath their uniforms throughout the 2019 postseason.

"MLB explored wearable devices during the investigation but found no evidence to substantiate it.”

Speculation sparked when a Twitter account made claims that Astros players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were alerted of incoming pitches by buzzers.

In a 2020 field interview with FOX, Altuve denied the allegations:

“When you said you don’t believe that I didn’t have a buzzer, you don’t believe what MLB investigated.

“Nobody on this team had a buzzer. I don’t know what else to say about that. MLB did their investigation and they didn’t find anything. They found what they found in 2017. They did a really good investigation on the buzzer and they didn’t find anything.”

According to the MLB inquiry report, the incident featured personnel in Houston's video room using the game feed from the center field camera to decipher and relay opposing teams' signs to Astros baserunners on second base.

"The Astros cheating scandal now includes allegations that players were wearing electronic buzzers to tip them to pitches. The MLB says they did not find evidence of the devices in their investigation, but internet detectives aren't entirely convinced." – Twitter Moments

First- and second-round draft picks for 2020 and 2021 were jointly lost by the Astros. The squad also earned a maximum penalty of $5 million, which was levied against them.

Many Houston Astros players still bear the brunt in MLB games

Alex Bregman, the shortstop for the Houston Astros, has reconciled with the jeers and boos of Philadelphia Phillies supporters. The Astros, who have been subjected to fierce boos wherever they go, particularly at Yankee Stadium and Dodger Stadium, are ready for what is to come.

says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. "I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that." @AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. "I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that."@AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. https://t.co/AnezyIyhHa

In 2020, while commentating on a Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees spring training game, Alex Rodriguez lambasted the Houston Astros players' lack of discipline after it came to light that the Astros had been employing a camera to record throwing signs during their season, which resulted in a World Series triumph. He stated:

"'I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that.' @AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown."– ESPN

Rodriguez played for the New York Yankees and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time.

