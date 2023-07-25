The Houston Astros drew first blood in the Lone Star series after edging the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Monday night. Kyle Tucker, who sealed the victory for Houston, has been accused of cheating in the aftermath of the win.

With the scores level at 9-9 in the ninth inning, Yaner Diaz shot an RBI single. Tucker, who galloped in his stride, just made it in time to push his side over the line.

However, fans on Twitter were left fuming after the close call, reckoning that Tucker never touched the plate and should have been ruled out.

Fans accused the Astros of cheating after the contentious call at the fag end of the game, writing, "They cheat that was cleary out." Another fan wrote, "he never touched the plate," referring to Tucker's slide attempt at reaching the plate.

The Astros' 10-9 victory in the series opener was their fifth win in the last six matches. The dramatic finish reminded people of their frantic encounter earlier in the MLB season that ended 12-11 on July 3 in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers, despite their loss, are at the summit of the AL West with the Astros in hot pursuit.

Houston Astros prevail in a hard-fought game against Texas Rangers

The Rangers' Josh Jung gave his side the lead after walloping a two-run homer at the top of the first inning.

It was his 20th home run of the season, making him only the sixth player in the franchise's history to hit 20 or more home runs in a rookie season.

Chas McCormick's two-run double helped Houston take the lead in the game. However, the Rangers' Josh Smith solidified his side's lead with his longest homer of the career at the top of the fourth inning.

The game seemed to be swinging in the favor of the Rangers in the seventh inning after the visitors scored three at the top of the inning.

However, the pendulum swung in the home side's favor after McCormick sent the crowd into a frenzy with a three-run homer. With the game on level pegging in the ninth inning, Yaner Diaz's single helped the hosts clinch the series opener with a walk-off victory.

The famed rivals will take on each other in the second installment of the derby on Tuesday, with Houston within two games of the first-place Rangers in the American League West standings.

