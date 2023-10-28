Former President of the United States of America George W. Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers. Both teams reached the World Series after winning Game 7 of their respective Championship Series to set up an opportunity to challenge for the title. The former President is also a former owner of the Rangers and threw the first pitch in Globe Life Stadium on Friday.

George W Bush owned a stake in the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1994 and served as their managing general partner. However, he stepped down from that role ahead of his campaign while running for Governor of Texas in 1994 and eventually sold his stake in the club before running for President in 2000. Nonetheless, he has remained a fan of the team which has always been close to his heart.

On Friday, the former President threw the ceremonial first pitch to Rangers Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez. It is Bush's fourth ceremonial first pitch in the World Series, with the last one coming in Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium. However, there was not much reaction from Texas fans as the 77-year-old proceeded to throw the pitch to the club legend. Instead, fans on social media took the opportunity to clown him for his appearance before the game.

"Boo that man" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Nobody is clapping... fake audio," added another.

George W Bush's Rangers take early lead in Game 1 of the World Series

While former President George W Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series to get the action on the way, his team got into a good start on the night. The Texas Rangers got themselves on the board with a RBI double from Evan Carter and RBI single from Adolis Garcia in the first inning.

However, there is still a long way to go and it is unlikely that the Arizona Diamondbacks will fail to respond as the game goes on. While there are several games left to played between the two teams, both teams would want to start the series on the right foot.