Zac Gallen conjured up memories of former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson Wednesday by striking a bird as he threw warm-up tosses at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.
In footage caught on camera, Gallen stands in centerfield of a nearly deserted — as usual — Coliseum before Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. He winds up and throws a toss toward his catcher, who is crouched on the right field foul line.
The ball travels two-thirds of the way toward the target when suddenly a bird flies through the ball's path and is struck. The ball careens away as the bird falls to the ground, apparently dead.
Zac Gallen's toss was at nowhere near the velocity of Randy Johnson's when "The Big Unit" destroyed a bird with a pitched ball in the middle of a spring training game 22 years ago.
However, the fact that two Diamondbacks pitchers are now on camera killing birds (accidentally) with thrown balls has set the baseball world alight with discussion about what is wrong with Arizona hurlers.
Zac Gallen has been compared to Randy Johnson for more than just bird-killing abilities. Gallen, acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins for outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. back when both were just prospects, has become the ace of the Arizona staff.
Entering Wednesday's start against the moribund Athletics, Gallen is leading the National League with a 0.885 WHIP to go with a 2.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts to just eight walks in nine starts. He is also an NL-leading 6-1 on the season.
For his still-young MLB career, Zac Gallen is 28-23. He broke through with a 12-4 record and 2.54 ERA in 31 starts last season after going just 4-10 with a 4.30 ERA in 2021.
Likewise, it took Randy Johnson a few seasons to get his Hall of Fame career going. After struggling with the Montreal Expos and Seattle Mariners in 1988 and 1989, Johnson went 14-11 in an All-Star season in 1990. The rest is history.
Johnson came to the Diamondbacks in 1999 and was part of the 2001 World Series championship team. And yes, there was very little left of the bird he hit.
Zac Gallen looking to follow in Randy Johnson's footsteps
Johnson was part of what is, to date, the only World Series championship for the Diamondbacks. Gallen certainly wouldn't mind being a key cog in Arizona's second MLB title-winner.