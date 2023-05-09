Three weeks ago, the Oakland A's made headlines when they signed a "binding agreement" on a 49-acre site for a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium. However, recent reports suggest that the team is exploring other options, including potential back-up plans in Southern Nevada.

Sources also stated that the Oakland A's are still looking forward to obtaining the Wild West Casino site which they got for a price that has not been revealed, for the 35,000-seat retractable roof stadium and a surrounding entertainment district.

The Nevada Independent, a non-profit news outlet, tweeted about the Oakland A's scouting for a different stadium site in Vegas just weeks after finalizing the deed for the first one.

Nevada Independent @TheNVIndy



"The Oakland A's are revisiting other potential Vegas baseball stadium sites just weeks after signing a "binding agreement" on a 49-acre site west of the Strip as the legislative process lags" - Nevada Independent reported.

"The Oakland A's are revisiting other potential Vegas baseball stadium sites just weeks after signing a "binding agreement" on a 49-acre site west of the Strip as the legislative process lags" - Nevada Independent reported.

This news has left fans skeptical of A's owner John Fisher, who is already facing criticism for his management of the team. But it looks like Fisher has many more things up his sleeves that will instantly infuriate the fans.

"I don’t like the way this smells." - one fan pointed out.

"John Fisher up to his crooked ways again. Can’t be trusted. A swindler!!! Keep him OUT" - another fan commented.

Justareyes @PodHacksMLB @TheNVIndy @EvanDrellich @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller A's are going to stay in the coliseum until MLB just decides to disband them haha @TheNVIndy @EvanDrellich @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller A's are going to stay in the coliseum until MLB just decides to disband them haha

Jason - Bison Brewski F @BisonBrewski @TheNVIndy @howardstutz

Seriously!

If you can't afford to do so or bring in investors to help you to do it then you shouldn't own the team! @tabitha_mueller They should pay for their own ballpark!Seriously!If you can't afford to do so or bring in investors to help you to do it then you shouldn't own the team! @TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller They should pay for their own ballpark!Seriously!If you can't afford to do so or bring in investors to help you to do it then you shouldn't own the team!

thebigO @WestWest510 @TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller john fisher isn't building anything. he's just playing vegas to increase the value of the a's to sell it off. @TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller john fisher isn't building anything. he's just playing vegas to increase the value of the a's to sell it off.

The Oakland A's are struggling under John Fisher's incompetant ownership

Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 13: A general stadium view during the game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on August 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

With fans taking to protests against the ownership of John Fisher, Oakland Athletics is struggling to keep it together as a team. The team has already lost the most number of matches possible in a single year, and with their lease at the Coliseum ending in 2024, the future is uncertain.

It remains to be seen if the A's will indeed move to Vegas, as there are concerns about a lack of investors and rumors that Fisher may only be looking to sell the team for a higher price.

While the Oakland A's initially seemed to have a clear plan for their new stadium, recent developments suggest that things may not be as straightforward as they appeared. Fans are understandably frustrated with Fisher's management and the team's uncertain future.

