Create

MLB fans angered at Oakland A's potentially scouting for new stadium sites in Vegas despite previous agreement: "I don’t like the way this smells"

By Dipasree De
Modified May 09, 2023 09:06 GMT
Oakland A
Oakland A's Attendance Dwindles To Historic Lows OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: The Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers at a nearly empty RingCentral Coliseum on May 26, 2022 in Oakland, California. Attendance at Oakland Athletics baseball games have dwindled to historic lows as the team has traded away fan favorite players and continues to explore moving the team to Las Vegas if they can't reach a deal to build a new stadium near the Port of Oakland. The Athletics have the lowest attendance of all 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) as well as the league's lowest single game attendance for a May 2nd game that only drew 2,488 fans. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Three weeks ago, the Oakland A's made headlines when they signed a "binding agreement" on a 49-acre site for a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium. However, recent reports suggest that the team is exploring other options, including potential back-up plans in Southern Nevada.

Sources also stated that the Oakland A's are still looking forward to obtaining the Wild West Casino site which they got for a price that has not been revealed, for the 35,000-seat retractable roof stadium and a surrounding entertainment district.

The Nevada Independent, a non-profit news outlet, tweeted about the Oakland A's scouting for a different stadium site in Vegas just weeks after finalizing the deed for the first one.

New: The Oakland A's are revisiting other potential Vegas baseball stadium sites just weeks after signing a "binding agreement" on a 49-acre site west of the Strip as the legislative process lags, @howardstutz and @tabitha_mueller report:thenevadaindependent.com/article/as-rev…
"The Oakland A's are revisiting other potential Vegas baseball stadium sites just weeks after signing a "binding agreement" on a 49-acre site west of the Strip as the legislative process lags" - Nevada Independent reported.

This news has left fans skeptical of A's owner John Fisher, who is already facing criticism for his management of the team. But it looks like Fisher has many more things up his sleeves that will instantly infuriate the fans.

@TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller I don’t like the way this smells.
"I don’t like the way this smells." - one fan pointed out.
@TheNVIndy @matthewkawahara @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller John Fisher up to his crooked ways again. Can’t be trusted. A swindler!!! Keep him OUT
"John Fisher up to his crooked ways again. Can’t be trusted. A swindler!!! Keep him OUT" - another fan commented.
@TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller Fisher has run this once great franchise into the ground.#FisherOut #SellTheTeam
@TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller Bro just sell the team already 😭😭#FisherOut
@TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller How can the legislative process be "lagging" when #JohnFisher and @DaveKaval have failed to present to them a concrete proposal to consider?
@TheNVIndy @EvanDrellich @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller A's are going to stay in the coliseum until MLB just decides to disband them haha
@TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller Seriously this ownership group is garbage
@TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller They should pay for their own ballpark!Seriously!If you can't afford to do so or bring in investors to help you to do it then you shouldn't own the team!
@TheNVIndy @EvanDrellich @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller Wow, I can’t believe that John Fisher is in the verge of John Fishering this whole situation
@TheNVIndy @howardstutz @tabitha_mueller john fisher isn't building anything. he's just playing vegas to increase the value of the a's to sell it off.

The Oakland A's are struggling under John Fisher's incompetant ownership

Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 13: A general stadium view during the game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on August 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 13: A general stadium view during the game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on August 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

With fans taking to protests against the ownership of John Fisher, Oakland Athletics is struggling to keep it together as a team. The team has already lost the most number of matches possible in a single year, and with their lease at the Coliseum ending in 2024, the future is uncertain.

It remains to be seen if the A's will indeed move to Vegas, as there are concerns about a lack of investors and rumors that Fisher may only be looking to sell the team for a higher price.

While the Oakland A's initially seemed to have a clear plan for their new stadium, recent developments suggest that things may not be as straightforward as they appeared. Fans are understandably frustrated with Fisher's management and the team's uncertain future.

Quick Links

Edited by SO
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...