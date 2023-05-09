During a recent Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros game at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, a couple was spotted enjoying some cotton candy while the woman sported an Angels cap.

The sight of the couple relishing their treat caught the attention of MLB fans, but many were not pleased with the broadcaster's decision to focus on the couple for an extended period of time, disrupting the viewing experience of other fans.

"Please don’t do this to fans. Let them eat in peace without being laughed at. Be better." - Brad Collins

"Please don't do this to fans. Let them eat in peace without being laughed at. Be better."

"Is it really worth 5 minutes of TV time? Enough" - Keith Mackey

"Can we give this a rest, please?" - Chris Vollick

"Enough" - Jason Rosales

Fans are literally asking to "stop."

"Please stop" - Leo & Lola

"Stop already holy crap. 7 minutes of a coupe eating cotton candy. Tf??" - THOUGHTS & PRAYERS

Houston Astros' 3-game series against the Los Angeles Angels

In 2022, the Astros had a 13-6 record when playing the Angels. The Astros lost 3-1 to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, dropping their fourth game in a row and their third series in a row. In its previous 10 games, Houston has a 4-6 record.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers defeated the Angels 16-8. Los Angeles had a 5-game winning streak from April 30-May 5 before losing its last two games while being outscored 26-9.

