Create

MLB fans annoyed by broadcaster continuing to show couple eating cotton candy during Astros game: "Let them eat in peace"

By Aashna
Modified May 09, 2023 07:31 GMT
MLB fans annoyed by broadcaster continuing to show couple eating cotton candy during Astros game. Picture Credit: A snapshot from the clip posted by Bally Sports West
MLB fans annoyed by broadcaster continuing to show couple eating cotton candy during Astros game. Picture Credit: A snapshot from the clip posted by Bally Sports West

During a recent Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros game at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, a couple was spotted enjoying some cotton candy while the woman sported an Angels cap.

That's SWEET 🍭@Angels | #GoHalos https://t.co/Nfiwv2xlNs
That's SWEET Angels| #GoHalos

The sight of the couple relishing their treat caught the attention of MLB fans, but many were not pleased with the broadcaster's decision to focus on the couple for an extended period of time, disrupting the viewing experience of other fans.

"Please don’t do this to fans. Let them eat in peace without being laughed at. Be better." - Brad Collins
@BallySportWest @Angels Please don’t do this to fans. Let them eat in peace without being laughed at.Be better.
"Is it really worth 5 minutes of TV time? Enough" - Keith Mackey
@BallySportWest @Angels Is it really worth 5 minutes of TV time? Enough
"Can we give this a rest, please?" - Chris Vollick
@BallySportWest @Angels Can we give this a rest, please?
"Enough" - Jason Rosales
@BallySportWest @Angels Enough

Fans are literally asking to "stop."

"Please stop" - Leo & Lola
@BallySportWest @Angels Please stop
"Stop already holy crap. 7 minutes of a coupe eating cotton candy. Tf??" - THOUGHTS & PRAYERS
@BallySportWest @Angels Stop already holy crap. 7 minutes of a coupe eating cotton candy. Tf??
@BallySportWest @Angels https://t.co/Xf4cqk5wBS

Houston Astros' 3-game series against the Los Angeles Angels

In 2022, the Astros had a 13-6 record when playing the Angels. The Astros lost 3-1 to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, dropping their fourth game in a row and their third series in a row. In its previous 10 games, Houston has a 4-6 record.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers defeated the Angels 16-8. Los Angeles had a 5-game winning streak from April 30-May 5 before losing its last two games while being outscored 26-9.

Quick Links

Edited by SO
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...