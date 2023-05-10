Nestor Cortes, the starting pitcher for the New York Yankees, is most recognizable for his mustache. Cortes boldly wears the lip jumper like it's the 1970s in a world when the 'stache' has fallen out of trend in favor of either a clean-shaven appearance or a full beard.

In fact, his new cleats are embellished to match because it is such an integral element of his appearance.

Cortes was seen wearing Mario cleats during the Yankees vs Oakland Athletics game which had a mustache and "nasty Nestor" printed on them.

However, many fans were not amused with Cortes wearing Mario cleats against the A's game and advised him to focus more on the game than his shoes.

Others believe that Cortes wearing Mario shoes is a disrespect to the iconic character itself:

Other fans criticized the Yankees' no long hair rule:

A few found Cortes' cleats cute:

Notably, in 2022, Cortes even hinted at bringing out his Mario shoes to the world stage.

Fans gave a bitter reaction following Nestor Cortes' recent performance

Nestor Cortes crumbled in a 15-2 defeat to the Texas Rangers on April 30th, despite being one of the team's more reliable players this season.

Furthermore, Cortes acknowledged that he had trouble with his fastball against the A's after returning from a prolonged layoff.

