Zach McKinstry assisted the Detroit Tigers to eventually end their losing run and prevent a sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Comerica Park.

Though the Diamondbacks took a 7-5 lead, the game's highlight came from McKinstry, who had already hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, when he dove on the warning track in right field, close to the foul pole, to grab Christian Walker's flyball and finish the inning.

Detroit Tigers @tigers Best catch you'll see today and we aren't McKidding Best catch you'll see today and we aren't McKidding https://t.co/LoGQYOqBsS

"Best catch you'll see today and we aren't McKidding" - Detroit Tigers

But fans instantly grabbed the opportunity, and the Twitter account ArtButMakeItSports compared McKinstry's great catch to the famous The Murder of Caesar painting by Karl von Piloty.

"The Murder of Caesar, by Karl von Piloty, 1865, via @CalicoJoeMLB" - ArtButMakeItSports

Here's what other fans had to say about the legendary mashup:

"This can't be real. It's too perfect. Unbelievable synergy" - Sean G

"This is perfect. Hang it in the Smithsonian." - Daniel

"My absolute favorite follow, another winner" - Josh Thomas

Few MLB fans believe that this account is one of the best on the internet.

"This is the best account on this hell app BY FAR" - Antifashleigh

"This is incredible. Who is behind this account? How do they do this so quickly?" - Drew Shirley Sports

"Pretty sure this is the best one, among a lot of great ones." - John Lillig

"At the top of the list of “social media accounts that should have a tip jar” - Lynn Gillis

No June victory for the Detroit Tigers

One strike separated the Detroit Tigers from their first victory of the month of June. Instead, on Sunday at Comerica Park, the Diamondbacks rallied for four runs to defeat the Tigers 7-5 and complete a three-game sweep. The Tigers are on a 9-game losing streak, their longest since 2020.

McKinstry is a utility player for the Tigers. He has previously played for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball.

