New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been named the American League Player of the Month for May by MLB.

After an impressive month where the slugger seemed to carry the Yankees on his own, Judge has been named the best player and is in the lead for the MVP award as well. MLB fans are still in awe of his performances this season and the level of consistency that the New York captain has achieved.

After a season that is widely considered to be one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of the MLB, fans and analysts wondered if Judge had peaked in his career and if it was possible for him to have a similar season again.

The veteran has answered those questions with an electric start to the 2023 campaign and fans are already calling for him to be named the AL MVP once again. Amazingly, his record for the month of May this year has been even better than his numbers last year, when he completed a historic season.

Since his return from the IL on May 10, Judge has put up numbers that are out of this world. He has recorded .356/.484/.918 with five doubles, 12 home runs, and a 266 wRC+.

Many thought that he was being overpaid after signing his latest contract with the Yankees during the offseason. However, his stellar performances have now proved how important he is for his team. MLB fans are greatly impressed with his numbers this year as they took to social media to comment on his Player of the Month award.

"MVP him again," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"New nickname should be Mr May," added another.

Rich Pearce @Attitudeforward @Yankees @TheJudge44 Historically it's never been done but I really think AJ has a chance of repeat home run record years. @Yankees @TheJudge44 Historically it's never been done but I really think AJ has a chance of repeat home run record years.

Kat @Kat_4ReaL @Yankees @TheJudge44 And he’s about to have an even better June too! @Yankees @TheJudge44 And he’s about to have an even better June too!

New York Yankees continue their climb up the AL table thanks to Aaron Judge's heroics

After single-handedly carrying the team for the past month, Aaron Judge has put the New York Yankees within touching distance of second place in their division. They are only one win away from the second-placed Baltimore Orioles and are rapidly closing in.

While they were struggling near the bottom of the division at the end of last month, their season has been turned by their captain in May. As things stand, there is no doubt that Aaron Judge will go down as one of the best offensive players in the history of the MLB.

