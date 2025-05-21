MLB fans in awe of Cubs ace Justin Steele's rare Jayden Daniels Topps pull

Justin Steele is on the mend from Tommy John surgery. This means he's not playing baseball at the moment and has plenty of time to engage in his other hobbies. Right now, that's sports card collecting.

Ad

Steele just opened a pack that held an incredibly rare pull: a one-of-one Jayden Daniels rookie auto. There is just one card like it, and the MLB pitcher now has it. His reaction was priceless.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steele was opening some packs at a local shop when he pulled the card. The Chicago Cubs ace barely pulled back the first card, but he knew then what it was.

The MLB star pulled back the card, revealing the Daniels he had, and shouted with joy, jumping around in celebration. It was a genuine surprise for everyone there, and it had fans in the comments overjoyed.

"Couldn't happen to a nicer guy," one fan said.

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

Justin Steele's rare Jayden Daniels pull sent fans into an online frenzy (Instagram/topps)

Fans couldn't believe Steele, who was opening some packs randomly at a smaller card store, was able to land one of the rarest cards in the entire set.

Ad

Cubs excited for Justin Steele's eventual return

The Cubs are navigating the 2025 season without Justin Steele. The ace suffered an elbow injury, which is why he had the brace on in the video. It's similar to Gerrit Cole and others who've lost their seasons.

Justin Steele underwent surgery (Imagn)

Steele won't be back until next season. When he returns, the Cubs are excited about what he can do. Via MLB, Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said:

Ad

“We’re excited and confident that when he does get through this and comes back that he can be his dominant self again. Conversations with Justin have just been centered around the positivity of that, trying to make sure that we understand where we are in the journey."

As for the actual surgery, it was a success. Manager Craig Counsell said:

Ad

“Surgery went well. Obviously, he’s got a long rehab ahead of him. He’ll get started soon, and he’ll put all the work in, and we’ll see where that gets us.”

Despite the loss of their ace, the Cubs remain in front of the NL Central in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More